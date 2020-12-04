NORFOLK - A special Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting was held Friday to address the substitute teacher shortage and make changes to the school calendar.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said they sent out a survey to teachers to get their opinion on potential changes and all levels supported additional no student days.
Thompson also said they have hired additional subs. Four student teachers that will be able to sub from now until Christmas break, 14 college students who will subs over their holiday break, and three full-time subs for the second semester.
She said in all, there are three requests she’s asking for.
"What I am asking permission to do is change our December calendar to make the 7th and 14th no school for students days. Grant me permission to change our learning model if it becomes necessary due to the lack of staff and substitutes. Also grant me the flexibility to make January 5th a no school for students day if we need to change our learning model in January."
The recommendations were approved 5 to 0 with board member Bruce Mitchell absent.