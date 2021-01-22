LINCOLN - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination plan is continuing to move along as approximately 121,000 vaccines have been administered so far.
During a vaccine update at Governor Pete Ricketts’ press conference Friday, Incident Commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Angie Ling said 15 health districts have moved into Phase 1B.
She said they calculate the 1B population to be approximately 500,000 people and think around 75 percent will get vaccinated, so it will take around four months to get through that phase.
Chief Data Strategist for the Nebraska DHHS said there are a few changes to the state’s coronavirus online dashboard that will go live next Friday.
"Timing of the dashboard update will move to the morning instead of the evening. The COVID-19 daily case and test graph will be by specimen collection date instead of lab report date. There will also be a historical refresh of these graphs."
Ling said next Thursday, the state’s COVID-19 vaccine registration website will go live.