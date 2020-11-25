Football facility

A rendering of the Huskers' $155 million football facility, which was supposed to begin construction in June. But those plans are now on hold.

 NEBRASKA ATHLETICS

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting a change in plans for the University of Nebraska’s $155 million football training facility project.

The Board of Regents on Dec. 4 will hear a plan to split the project into two phases.

Phase 1 calls for completing the new building “with shelled space at the base of a new North Stadium tower.”

Phase 2 will build out the Academic Center and training area in the new building, and calls for the completion of renovations at the Hawks Championship Center.

