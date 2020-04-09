NORFOLK - On Monday the Norfolk City Council gave approval to changes in the city code relating to obtaining pet licenses.
Police Chief Don Miller says originally citizens would come to the police station for some animal related business and then have go to the clerk’s office for others.
Miller says the change makes it so all of the paper work can be done at the police station, which helps streamline the process.
He adds pet licenses will also now be valid during a new time frame.
"So we're resetting the clock and they will now be valid for the calendar year of January 1 to December 31. To accommodate that the licenses we are currently issuing will go into effect May 1 and they will be valid until December 31, 2021."
Miller says while pet licenses are required on all domestic dogs and cats residing in Norfolk city limits, they are free to the public.