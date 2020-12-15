LINCOLN - The NEST 529 College Savings Plan has new program benefits and improvements.
At a press conference Monday, Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said they have rolled out one of the most aggressive fee reductions for account owners.
Murante said NEST Direct account owners will see a 68-percent reduction in their program management fees.
He said it’s very beneficial accounts are open at a young age for children.
"College is getting more expensive every year and to be able to get to that target of every kid graduating from a two or four year academic institution debt free, 529's and college savings as well as saving early is a great vehicle."
Also taking effect in 2021 is the Meadowlark Program and Murante said it ensures every baby born on or after January 1st of 2020, that is a resident of Nebraska at the time of birth, is automatically enrolled in a NEST account.
For more information visit NEST529.Com.