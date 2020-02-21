NORFOLK - A change order for the Miracle Skatepark improvement project was approved by the Norfolk City Council.
During Tuesday’s meeting, City Engineer Steve Rames told the council members originally there were over budget when the contract was approved.
Rames said they changed the base course, and deducted the archway which has no impact on the final construction.
"Also there was a concrete slab for bleacher that was $19,000. We just felt that we could do that more efficiently ourselves internally so there's a deduct for that. With these deducts that brings the project into budget."
Rames said the changes reduce costs by $57,000.
The council voted unanimously to approve the change order.