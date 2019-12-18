NORFOLK - Changes were approved to an engineering contract at Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting.
City Engineer Steve Rames told council members the amended contract is with JEO Consulting Group for the Braasch Avenue reconstruction project.
Rames said the project did see growth in the design process.
"It extended a little but further to almost all the way to the 5th street as a function of that corridor. There was also the extension up 4th to the railroad tracks where we added in the resurfacing on that as well as redoing the water and sewer under that prior to paving."
"We also did a full downtown traffic study from 1st to 7th street, and Madison north to Prospect so those costs added to the project. Some other expenses, we did bid the project twice as a function of no bids on the first bid. We went back in there and had some value engineering and some redesign work done so we had a small cost associated with the engineering on that."
Rames said the changes add up to about $70,000 in engineering fees, bringing the total fee for engineering to about $436,000.
He adds construction is planned to begin next spring.
The council voted unanimously to approve the amendments.