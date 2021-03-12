NORFOLK - As you change your clocks one hour ahead this weekend, make sure you change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.
Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says smoke alarms are your first line of defense when it comes to letting you know there’s a fire so you need to make sure everything is working properly.
Zwiebel says if you wait to change the batteries until they beep, they may or may not work.
He says if you’ve had your smoke alarm for more than a decade, it needs to be replaced as well.
Zwiebel says it’s also important to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and you should practice it twice a year.