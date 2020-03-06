Change smoke alarm batteries

NORFOLK - As you change your clocks one hour ahead this weekend, make sure you change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.

Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says smoke alarms are your first line of defense when it comes to letting you know there’s a fire so you need to make sure everything is working properly.

Zwiebel says if you wait to change the batteries until they beep, they may or may not work.

He says if you’ve had your smoke alarm for more than a decade, it needs to be replaced as well.

Zwiebel says it’s also important to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and you should practice it twice a year.

Tags

In other news

Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding

Senators urge changes to reduce Missouri River flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican senators from four states that have seen severe flooding from the Missouri River are backing legislation that would require the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to change its management of the river to reduce flood risk. 

Former Nebraska senator confirmed to state health board

Former Nebraska senator confirmed to state health board

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska lawmaker and anti-marijuana activist has won confirmation to the state's public health board despite criticism from advocates who are pushing a November ballot measure to legalize the drug for medicinal use.