NORFOLK - As you change your clocks one hour back this weekend, make sure you change the batteries in all of your smoke alarms.
Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel says smoke alarms are your first line of defense when it comes to letting you know there’s a fire so its important they’re working properly.
Zwiebel says the batteries need to be changed twice a year and suggests you use the weekends we change our clocks to replace the old with the new.
He says if you’ve had your smoke alarm for more than a decade, it needs to be replaced as well.
And Zwiebel says it’s also important to have a home escape plan in case of a fire, and you should practice it twice a year.