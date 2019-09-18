MADISON - Every ten years the U.S. Census occurs and coming up in April of next year it will happen again.
Partnership Specialist Gerry Hernandez met with the Madison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to talk about the census.
Hernandez said they need someone from Madison County to be the Complete Count Committee chairperson in Norfolk in the next few weeks to help run meetings and promote the importance of taking the census.
He also said illegal immigrants can participate in the census and know their information is safe and private.
"It does not share its information with any other government agency including law enforcement. If I was to share information about anyone I can be imprisoned for five years and I can be hit with hundreds of thousands of dollars of fines. The Census Bureau only releases statistical information."
Hernandez said the census determines the number of seats for each state in the U.S. House of Representatives and federal agencies use the results to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds each year.