CFAP 2 webinar taking place next week

LINCOLN - The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 has been very beneficial for producers, but those that have yet to sign up for it and want more information, are encouraged to listen to an upcoming webinar hosted by the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says they’ll provide overview information on what CFAP 2 is, who’s eligible, and how you can apply.
Kriz-Wickham says Nebraska FSA Programs Chief Cathy Anderson and Nebraska Extension Policy Specialist Brad Lubben will be the presenters.
"We have still heard from a few producers here and there that haven't previously head of CFAP 2 and enrolled. We want to make sure we're reaching all producers and all farms and ranches of all sizes so they can consider whether or not they want to apply for this program."
Kriz-Wickham says the webinar is scheduled for next Thursday at noon.
You can register at Farm.UNL.Edu/Webinars.