USDA Farm Service Agency

LINCOLN - The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 has been very beneficial for producers, but those that have yet to sign up for it and want more information, are encouraged to listen to an upcoming webinar hosted by the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency.

Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says they’ll provide overview information on what CFAP 2 is, who’s eligible, and how you can apply.

Kriz-Wickham says Nebraska FSA Programs Chief Cathy Anderson and Nebraska Extension Policy Specialist Brad Lubben will be the presenters.

"We have still heard from a few producers here and there that haven't previously head of CFAP 2 and enrolled. We want to make sure we're reaching all producers and all farms and ranches of all sizes so they can consider whether or not they want to apply for this program."

Kriz-Wickham says the webinar is scheduled for next Thursday at noon.

You can register at Farm.UNL.Edu/Webinars.

Tags

In other news

April is Alcohol Awareness Month

April is Alcohol Awareness Month

LINCOLN - April is Alcohol Awareness Month and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says there is help for those struggling with alcohol abuse.

CFAP 2 webinar taking place next week

CFAP 2 webinar taking place next week

LINCOLN - The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 has been very beneficial for producers, but those that have yet to sign up for it and want more information, are encouraged to listen to an upcoming webinar hosted by the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency.

Partial bailout for botched Nebraska murder case advances

Partial bailout for botched Nebraska murder case advances

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A rural Nebraska county that was ordered to pay a $28.1 million legal judgment for sending six innocent people to prison could get a $4 million bailout from the state under a bill that won initial approval from lawmakers.

More details and names released from fatal accident

More details and names released from fatal accident

WOODLAND PARK - The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office has provided more details and release the names of those involved in a fatal two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park Thursday afternoon.