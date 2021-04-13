CFAP 2 program reopened for Ag producers

LINCOLN - Farmers and ranchers whose operations have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and haven’t applied for the coronavirus food assistance program have one more opportunity to do so.
It was announced that $2 million was put into the CFAP 2 program and the signup period will remain open for 60 days.
Public Affairs and Outreach Coordinator for the USDA Farm Service Agency Bobbie Kriz-Wickham says money from the reopened program won’t just go to new applicants.
"Under this pandemic assistance initiative, there will be some additional payments and some adjustments to those who had previously applied. Those payments will be automatically adjusted and producers may be seeing those payments come through right now."
To sign up contact your local Farm Service Agency office or go to Farmers.Gov/CFAP.