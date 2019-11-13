NORFOLK - If you’re thinking about or in the process of starting a food related business, you’re invited to come to an upcoming panel discussion hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs.
Project Assistant Vicky Espinoza says the “Table of Experts: Food Business Panel Discussion” will include topics such as start-up planning, regulations, licensing and inspection, and funding and taxes.
Espinoza says there will be a number of people there to answer questions from attendees.
"We will have Jennifer Loeffler and she is from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. We will also have a specialist who will talk about creating your menu. Then we will have the owner of Tu Casa there telling the story of what he went through starting a food business in Norfolk and what to expect."
Espinoza says the event will be presented in both Spanish and English and if you show up you’ll get free technical support for your business afterward.
It’s set for Thursday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Public Library.
To register call Vicky at (402) 687-2100.