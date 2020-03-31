Center for Rural Affairs

LYONS - The Center for Rural Affairs is offering some funding to help those experiencing a drop in revenue due to COVID-19

Rural Enterprise Assistance Project Director Kim Preston says borrowers with loans in good standing are eligible to request reduced payments or loan deferment for up to 90 days.

“We’re implementing an Express Loan based largely on credit history and pre-COVID-19 income that offers expedited funding of up to $7,500 for new borrowers and up to $10,000 for return borrowers with strong payment histories,” Preston said. “We will continue to offer affordable small business financing of up to $150,000 for small businesses in Nebraska through our traditional loan products.”

To apply go to the website CFRA.Org/OnlineApplication.

