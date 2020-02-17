Center for Rural Affairs

NORFOLK - The Center for Rural Affairs is set to host a free land transition workshop in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Project Associate Justin Carter says the workshop is for aspiring farmers, people who own or co-own more than 40 acres, may have inherited farmland, or are experiencing transition with farmland they own.

Carter says it will also be good for retiring landowners and farmers who are looking for strategies on what to do with their land.

"So maybe, what's the best strategy for how to pass on your land to your children, how to find someone outside of the family who can take over your land as you near retirement. When it comes to succession plan it's also about how to get that conversation started, especially between family."

Carter says presentations and landowner discussions will be facilitated by Dave Goeller, a resource provider at the Nebraska Rural Response Hotline.

The event is set for Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.

