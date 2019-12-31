Census: Slower growth in Nebraska population this year

In other news
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — Recall election ballots have been sent to registered voters in Broken Bow regarding their mayor, who's awaiting trial on two charges.Mayor Jonathon Berghorst has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting a trial date of Jan. 29 on allegations that he threatened the job of a …
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau figures say Nebraska's population has increased as of July 1 this year by around 8,800 people-fewer than added the year before.The increase was about 9,700 in the July 1, 2018 bureau estimate. The bureau says the state population was estimated this…
NEW YORK, NY - Many will start their New Year’s resolutions Wednesday and a popular one is to be healthier.
NORFOLK - With the snow, slick conditions, and New Year’s Day Wednesday drivers are encouraged to be safe out on the road.
OMAHA - A study recently published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association found marijuana use in electronic cigarettes has been increasing among U.S. middle and high school students from 2017 to 2018.
WASHINGTON D.C. - Earlier this month U.S. Senator Deb Fischer introduced the Real MEAT Act to end deceptive labeling practices for alternative protein products.
LEXINGTON (AP) - Interstate 80 is slowly reopening across Nebraska, but other roads remain closed in north-central Nebraska because of blowing snow from a weekend winter storm.
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show has announced its educational seminars for the 33rd annual show set for January 15 & 16th at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.