Census: Slower growth in Nebraska population this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau figures say Nebraska's population has increased as of July 1 this year by around 8,800 people-fewer than added the year before.

The increase was about 9,700 in the July 1, 2018 bureau estimate. The bureau says the state population was estimated this year at 1,934,408.

The continued rise has political implications. Polidata analyzes political and demographic data, and it says Nebraska will retain all three U.S. House seats in the next apportionment.

The U.S. population grew by about 1.5 million people from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2019. The new estimate: 328 million people.

