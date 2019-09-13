NORFOLK - The Elkhorn Valley Museum is kicking off the fall early with a special Harvest and History event.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says a full schedule of activities is planned for the second year of the event, and it’s bigger and better.
Cox says there’s something for the entire family to enjoy.
"Once again we have a local author showcase. We are featuring JV Brummels, Lin Marshall Brummels, Keith Dittrich, Neil Harrison, and Barbara Schmitz. A great list of Nebraska writers and that begins at 1:00."
Cox says the afternoon will also include live music, delicious local foods, and regional craft beer tastings.
It's set for Saturday 12 to 5 in Verges Park.