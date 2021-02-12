OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials say the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the death of a Nebraska man ruled to have been caused, in part, by the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says in a news release that the man died Jan. 17, one to two weeks after he received his first dose of the vaccine.
The release says the man was in his 40s and a long-term care facility resident who had several underlying health conditions.
The man's death has been entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, a national vaccine safety surveillance program run by the CDC and the FDA.