NORFOLK - CB Dover Realtors is trying to show its appreciation for public service workers by offering them free ice cream Thursday during Public Service Recognition Week.
Rob Thomas with CB Dover says all city employees, county employees, elected officials, law enforcement, fire personnel, and public health employees are invited.
Thomas says these people have been through a lot this past year with the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a tough year for everybody and we wanted to just reach out and make this offer to our public service folks to let them know we appreciate all they do. We invite them to come out, share some stories and some fellowship for a short while and let them know they are definitely appreciated."
Thomas says they’ll be distributing the ice cream Thursday from 11 to 2 at their office, 1000 West Norfolk Avenue.