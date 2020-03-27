COLUMBUS - The 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball set to take place in Columbus has been postponed.
According to a press release, the decision has been made by the Cattlemen's Ball of Nebraska Advisory Board due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus.
The 2020 Cattlemen's Ball has been postponed until June 4th and 5th, 2021 and will remain in Columbus.
Ticket purchasers for the 2020 Ball or Art and General Store Vendors will have the option to roll their payments to the 2021 Ball or request a refund.
No action is required if they’re wanting to maintain their spot for the 2021 Cattlemen's Ball.
All proceeds will be distributed in 2021 to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and to the local health and wellness initiatives.