LINCOLN - The Nebraska Farm Bureau is making cattle market transparency and price discovery a top priority in 2021.
First Vice President Sherry Vinton says their goal is to increase the number of cash cattle trades to provide greater price transparency.
Vinton says they’ll look at what works in other states with different sectors of beef production.
"We will continue to study the market and look at what it's going to take to increase that negotiated cash sale. That's the goal and will hopefully put pressure on the market to do that."
The Livestock Market Reform Act received a yearlong extension in September, but Vinton says more support is needed for price discovery.