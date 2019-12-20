WASHINGTON D.C. - Weather, consumer demand, international conditions, labor and commodity prices – the list goes on.
With a new decade upon us, producers are keeping an eye on the markets and the factors that play into ensuring their operation stays successful.
CattleFax analyst Duane Lenz has an update on the current markets and what we should expect in the future.
"Markets are not where they have been the last year or two, they have come down a little bit. We are reaching kind of our peak in supplies, we’ve expanded over the last few years so we are finally getting to peak on those expansion years. So, supplies are starting to weight on us. Feed yards are losing some money and that is filtering back to feeder cattle and calves, as well. Demand both domestically and exports is good, we expect that to pick up, over the year. So right now, consumers staying with beef, U.S. beef; especially beef with grade. You know right now we have been saying highs next year around $125, lows around $95.”
The Choice-Select spread is as large as ever. Lenz recommends finding ways to elevate the grade of your cattle to capitalize on the current trends.
In ever-changing conditions, it’s important to adjust your operation to meet the needs of the current markets.