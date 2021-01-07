LINCOLN - Carpenter ants typically live outside; but can be found in homes during the winter months.
Extension educator Jody Green says carpenter ants nest in wood, and usually pick moist wood.
"There not as much damage or economical as termites because termites do eat the wood, but carpenter ants will over a long period of time create those galleries in the wood. You may see piles of sawdust because they don't eat the wood they kick it out. They also eat protein so they eat other insects."
Green says carpenters are difficult to control as you won’t see them roaming around outside their nest that much.
She says you must locate the nest and take care of the entire colony to eliminate them.
Green adds to stop them from foraging inside, seal up holes and stop highways leading to your house like hoses, electrical wires and tree branches.