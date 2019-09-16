NORFOLK - Caregivers are invited to a special educational event set for Monday night.
Barb Hoffman with Ideas Plus says often times caregivers aren’t thinking about their own health and the effect caring for someone else has on them.
Hoffman says attendees will acquire skills to care for yourself while caring for your loved one.
"We come to find out the caregiver sometimes has more illness, higher instances of stress and depression than the person they're taking care of because it is a full time job. We want to give those people the tools to know what to watch for in themselves."
Hoffman says three speakers will be presenting different topics throughout the evening.
It’s set for Monday 5:15 to 6:15 at the Norfolk Public Library in meeting room A.