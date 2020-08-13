NORFOLK - A car started on fire after a two-vehicle accident east of Norfolk Thursday evening.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 275 and 561st Avenue.
A pickup driven by 60-year-old Douglas Risinger of rural Norfolk turned south off the highway into the path of an eastbound SUV driven by 56-year-old Kurt Hansen of West Point.
Risinger was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Hansen was treated at the scene and declined medical transport.
Hansen’s vehicle started on fire and the front end of it was completely engulfed on arrival of the first unit.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and airbags deployed in both vehicles lessening more serious injuries.
The eastbound lanes of the highway were blocked for over an hour as traffic was rerouted.
Stanton County Emergency Management also assisted at the scene.
Both vehicles are a total loss.