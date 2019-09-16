NORFOLK - A car caught on fire after a two vehicle accident Sunday afternoon.
According to Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk, the accident occurred around 3300 West Omaha Avenue.
An eastbound pickup driven by Jesse Zobrist drove over the center line and collided with an oncoming westbound SUV driven by Jodi Schnebel causing both vehicles to enter the north ditch.
The SUV caught fire and was later extinguished by Norfolk Fire.
The driver of the pickup was life-flighted due to the severity of his injuries and the driver of the SUV was transported by Norfolk Fire to Faith Regional Health Services.
A witness to the accident, Wyatt Smydra was able to free the driver of the SUV by cutting the seatbelt and pulling the driver from the vehicle before it was engulf in flames.
Deputy’s on scene advised that the actions of Smydra, were nothing short of heroic and kept the driver from sustaining severe burns or worse.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Norfolk Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, and Life Net assisted at the scene.