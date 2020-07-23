Test Nebraska Logo

LINCOLN - Since the inception of the Test Nebraska program, over 94,000 coronavirus tests have been done in the state.

During a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts said they’re expanding the capacity of the Test Nebraska lab.

"We're working with Nomi Health to be able to purchase additional equipment. We'll take the capacity that we have at our current lab that can process 3,600 test a day to now 7,000 tests per day. As we think about the increasing need with schools this fall, that's another reason why we're expanding the capacity."

Ricketts also said they’re transitioning from the National Guard conducting tests to health care providers.

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said they’re averaging 1,600 to 1,700 tests done per day and that number is expected to increase once school begins.

For more information or to sign up visit TestNebraska.Com.

Tags

In other news

Area libraries got creative amid pandemic

Area libraries got creative amid pandemic

MADISON - Libraries part of the Madison County Library Association had to get creative during the coronavirus pandemic to make sure people could still check out books and kids had activities to work on.

USDA study shows gulf between cattle, processed beef prices

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A study released by the U.S. Agriculture Department into the disparity between cattle prices paid to ranchers and the higher prices earned by meat processors offers more details about the factors that have led to the situation.

Property tax measure hits new roadblock in Nebraska

Property tax measure hits new roadblock in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Attempts to lower Nebraska’s property taxes appeared to stumble yet again after some state lawmakers argued that the newest package could hurt local K-12 schools by restricting their ability to tax.