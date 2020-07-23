LINCOLN - Since the inception of the Test Nebraska program, over 94,000 coronavirus tests have been done in the state.
During a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts said they’re expanding the capacity of the Test Nebraska lab.
"We're working with Nomi Health to be able to purchase additional equipment. We'll take the capacity that we have at our current lab that can process 3,600 test a day to now 7,000 tests per day. As we think about the increasing need with schools this fall, that's another reason why we're expanding the capacity."
Ricketts also said they’re transitioning from the National Guard conducting tests to health care providers.
Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said they’re averaging 1,600 to 1,700 tests done per day and that number is expected to increase once school begins.
For more information or to sign up visit TestNebraska.Com.