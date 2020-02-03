WASHINGTON D.C. - Canadian parliament has resumed following a lengthy winter break.
As expected the House of Commons placed the U.S.-Mexico Canada Agreement bill near the top of the agenda on its first day back, now that both Mexico and the U.S. have ratified and signed onto the pact.
Chrystia Freeland, newly named Deputy Prime Minister, and former Canadian Foreign Affairs minister who was a chief negotiator on the Trade Deal, spoke just prior to entering the House.
“A top priority for our government will be the debate and the ratification of the New NAFTA. The New NAFTA was ratified by the US Senate, it was ratified by Mexico, now it’s Canada’s turn.”
In parliamentary procedure every bill must receive two readings and pass both times, before a third reading can receive Royal Assent to be passed into Canadian law.
Freeland says the interests of Canadians must come first, therefore she’s asking everyone work together to pass this legislation without undue delay.