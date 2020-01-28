Calgary, AB - Canada is the last country that needs to ratify the United States, Mexico, Canada trade agreement.
The process of ratification began Monday as the Canadian Parliament resumed.
Canadian Cattlemen Association’s Director of Government and International Relations John Masswohl says he expects quick passage because both parties support the agreement.
Masswohl says once Canada ratifies the pact, then it’ll be this spring when it’s finally completed by all three nations.
“I don’t think there’s any hope that we’re going to pass it before the end of January. So the question is if we can get it passed and done by the end of February, then the agreement will come into effect on May first. We go past the end of February and into March, and we’re not done by the end of March, then it’s June first. So, I think that’s the question; Is it May first or is it June first?”
Masswohl says the Canadian government had been waiting for the United States to formally ratify the deal before introducing its own bill. Mexico approved the agreement in June of last year.