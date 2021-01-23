STANTON - A California man was arrested Friday night after a traffic stop.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office stopped a westbound semi-tractor and trailer traveling westbound on Highway 275 near Pilger for speeding 85 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone and driving left of center.
The driver, 35-year-old Jonathan Blekis, appeared to be under the influence and was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and suspected heroin.
Blekis was arrested and booked on the felony drug charges and jailed pending the posting of a cash bond.
A search of the truck also indicated several hidden concealment points consistent with drug transport.
The semi was seized and towed from the scene.