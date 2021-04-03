California COVID-19 variant postive test confirmed

Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department

WISNER - The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has received notification that two individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have tested positive with the California variant B.1.429; both of these individuals live in the same household.

ELVPHD continues to vaccinate those aged 18+ in the health district with weekly public vaccination events.

They encourage individuals who live or work in the district (Burt, Cuming Madison and Stanton counties) to check the COVID-19 vaccine appointment page on the website (elvphd.org) for available appointments or call at 402-529-2233 for those who are unable to make an appointment online.

ELVPHD receives both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine. When providing Pfizer vaccine, those who are aged 16+ can receive the vaccine, and when providing Moderna vaccine, the allowable ages are 18+.

To date, ELVPHD has provided over 16,500 COVID-19 vaccines. In addition to the vaccines provided by the health department, many clinics and pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccines in the district.

They urge residents and visitors to the health district to continue to follow public health recommendations, to stay home when you are ill, wear a mask when in public places, avoid crowded spaces, and get your COVID-19 vaccine.

