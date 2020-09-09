NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Schools Sixpence Program which serves at-risk families with children 0 to 3 in the community is looking to restart its diaper drive.
Sixpence Family Facilitator Kerstin Ditter says they’re looking for businesses and organizations across Norfolk to sign up and be a diaper drive drop-off location for a week.
"Through our program with our diaper drive, we're aiming at being able to help our families with that extra financial burden of the diapers when they need them. We also hope our diaper drive gets so big that we'll be able to expand and help other families throughout the community that may not actually be in our program."
Ditter says you can also support the diaper drive with a monetary donation.
Those interested can reach out to a Sixpence facilitator at Little Panthers Preschool by calling (402) 644-2501.