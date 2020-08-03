Ernie Goss

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of business leaders released Monday suggests the economy continues to recover in nine Midwest and Plains states, but businesses are still cutting jobs amid the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the economy still remains weaker than before the virus outbreak began. The overall index for the region improved to 57.4 in July from June’s 50.3.

Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below 50 suggests decline.  

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Tags

In other news

Senate HEALS Act includes critical Ag relief

Senate HEALS Act includes critical Ag relief

WASHINGTON D.C. - Earlier this week, the Senate introduced the Health Economic Assistance Liability Protection and Schools Act, or HEALS Act, which includes an additional $20 billion in relief funds for agriculture.

Not too late to avoid in-person census visits

Not too late to avoid in-person census visits

OMAHA - Census workers soon will be heading into Nebraska neighborhoods to ensure that people who have not yet responded to the 2020 census are counted in the once-a-decade tally mandated by the U.S. Constitution.