OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company made major new investments in Verizon and Chevron and again trimmed its huge stake in Apple while making several other adjustments to its stock portfolio last year.
Berkshire Hathaway said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that it bought $8.6 billion worth of Verizon stock and picked up $4 billion worth of Chevron shares over the last six months of 2020.
In addition to those large new investments, Berkshire also revealed a new stake in professional services firm Marsh & McLennan that’s worth roughly $499 million.
Investors follow Berkshire's holdings closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful track record.