OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett is planning to lead an unusual annual meeting without any of the roughly 40,000 shareholders who typically attend, but the investor will offer some of the commentary that draws the huge crowds.
He'll likely be asked during Saturday's livestreamed meeting about the nearly $50 billion loss Berkshire Hathaway reported hours earlier and the pile of $137 billion cash the company is holding.
But instead of answering questions in a packed arena filled with shareholders, Buffett will speak in front of a camera for the online meeting.
The normal shareholder celebration Berkshire holds each spring was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.