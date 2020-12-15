Warren Buffett

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Investor Warren Buffett says he would gladly trade places with any of today’s college graduates even with the uncertain times because of the opportunity they have ahead of them.

Buffett recently recorded a graduation speech that will be aired this weekend at his alma mater, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

In the talk, Buffett said graduates should feel lucky to get the education they did and to have the chance to start their careers in the United States today.

Buffett also reiterated some of the advice he often gives young people to seek out a job they love to do working for a company they admire.

