OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the menace posed by the coronavirus.
He said Friday that it's clear that large gatherings pose a threat, and he won't ask his employees and the community to take such a risk.
The news came as the state reported that the 11th Nebraska resident — a man in his 50s from Cass County — had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
Mutual of Omaha reports that its headquarters was closed for the day because an employee had tested positive.