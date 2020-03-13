Berkshire Hathaway
Courtesy of: The Motley Fool

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has told shareholders that they won't be allowed to physically attend the May 2 annual meeting in Omaha because of the menace posed by the coronavirus.

He said Friday that it's clear that large gatherings pose a threat, and he won't ask his employees and the community to take such a risk.

The news came as the state reported that the 11th Nebraska resident — a man in his 50s from Cass County — had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Mutual of Omaha reports that its headquarters was closed for the day because an employee had tested positive.   

Tags

In other news

Know your digital footprint

Know your digital footprint

LINCOLN - The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has some tips to help you make sure your digital footprint is something you can be proud of.