Earns Berkshire Hathaway

Warren E. Buffett, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

 AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Billionaire Warren Buffett says the economy is slowing amid fears about the virus outbreak in China, but he remains confident in the long-term future of American business.

Buffett appeared on CNBC Monday after releasing his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders over the weekend.

Buffett said the reports he gets from Berkshire's assortment of more than 90 businesses and stock investments show that business is a little softer now than it was six months ago, but he still remains optimistic about the future.

Buffett said a variety of businesses are being hurt by the virus outbreak in China.

For instance, he said many of Berkshire's roughly 1,000 Dairy Queen stores in China are closed.

Tags

In other news

Lawmakers consider boosting child-care assistance

Lawmakers consider boosting child-care assistance

LINCOLN - Nebraska lawmakers are considering two bills that proponents say would help low-income families, and businesses across the state struggling to find workers, by expanding access to affordable child care.

A hurry can be costly during morning commute

A hurry can be costly during morning commute

NORFOLK - The morning commute can be a stressful time especially if you have multiple places to be, but the Nebraska State Patrol wants to remind you to not be in too much of a hurry.