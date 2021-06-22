OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investors will have another chance to hear from Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger when the two top Berkshire Hathaway executives sit down together for an interview next week.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, tens of thousands of people would pack an Omaha arena each spring to listen to Buffett and Munger spend hours answering questions at Berkshire’s annual meeting.
This year, the two men offered their wit and wisdom at an online version of the company’s shareholder meeting. An hourlong interview with Buffett and Munger will air next Tuesday on CNBC at 7 p.m. Central.