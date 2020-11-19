LINCOLN - With Thanksgiving next week, the Nebraska State Patrol has joined the nationwide “Click It or Ticket” campaign to make sure people are buckled up on the road.
Even though you may not be traveling this year because of the pandemic, Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says whether you go to the store or across town you need to buckle up.
Typically when there’s a fatality crash report, Thomas says there will be a sentence that says, “restraints were not in use”.
"Unfortunately for the last ten years, more than 60 percent of the people who die on Nebraska roads weren't wearing a seat belt. Then you mirror that against the vast majority of people who are in vehicles do wear seat belts, so we know they save lives."
If you do plan to travel next weekend or anytime, check Nebraska’s 511 system in the event of inclement weather.
You can call 511 on your phone or visit 511.Nebraska.Gov.