Luis "Mario" Herrera

This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life. 

 (Lincoln Police Department via AP, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The 17-year-old brother of the teenager suspected of fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is now facing a gun-related charge.

Angel Mendoza is the brother of Felipe Vazquez, also 17, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 and died at a hospital on Sept. 7.

Mendoza is accused of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm in connection with the shooting of Herrera.

Mendoza appeared in court Tuesday and a judge set bond at $100,000.

