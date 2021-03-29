LINCOLN - Some wonder if Nebraska will get a large influx of rare cicadas this year.
Nebraska Extension Urban Entomologist Jody Green says you won’t be seeing the rare 17-year cicadas.
Green says in the news you may have seen reports of the Brood X breed emerging from the soil, but Nebraska will just see and hear the annual cicada this year.
"What they hear is the sound of the male cicada calling for females and they are the loudest insect. To me it's the sound of summer, to a lot of homeowners they can get pretty annoyed, and for others they are just waiting for them to come out."
Green says the periodical cicadas were last in Nebraska in 2015 so they won’t return until 2032.
