WASHINGTON, D.C. - Broadband, a top priority for many farmers continues to be talked about in Washington.
R.J. Karney, director of congressional relations for the American Farm Bureau Federation, says broadband is a necessity for rural communities.
Karney says a new version of a bill that is intended to improve broadband maps has passed the House. The bill will go back to the Senate where it’s expected to pass before going to President Donald Trump’s desk.
“This bill will provide more granular, transparent data and will also allow end users to challenge the maps so if they can prove they don’t have access it will allow them to challenge the FCC’s maps. This is one area American Farm Bureau has been very focused on and we’re excited and hopeful the senate will be able to pass that, and it will be signed into law.”
Karney says broadband is critical to quality of life as the American Farm Bureau is focused on ensuring that students have access to broadband and aren’t reliant on local fast food restaurants to be able to do their homework.
He says they’re also focused on precision agriculture and growers’ ability to have connectivity on the farm which can ultimately improve yields.