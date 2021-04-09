City of Norfolk logo NDN

NORFOLK - As you begin spring cleaning and getting rid of stuff you don’t need, the City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is helping out by offering free disposal of some items.

Solid Waste Supervisor Rob Mercer says the free disposal will be mainly for metal appliances. It usually costs $30 to drop off refrigerators and $8 for all other appliances.

Mercer says there are some things they aren’t accepting.

"Anything radioactive, compressed cylinders like propane tanks, anything that has PCB or Mercury in it, and anything that contains asbestos. Items you'll still have to pay for are tires, TV's, and plastic dishwashers."

Mercer says they also accept grass, leaves, flowers, and garden plants at no cost for Norfolk Residents.

The Spring Clean-Up period starts Friday and ends on Earth Day, Thursday April 22nd.

For questions or additional information call (402) 844-2230.

Tags

In other news

Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package

Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have advanced a new, $9.7 billion state budget that includes more money for property tax credits and college scholarships while setting aside $115 million for a possible state prison to ease overcrowding.