NORFOLK - As you begin spring cleaning and getting rid of stuff you don’t need, the City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is helping out by offering free disposal of some items.
Solid Waste Supervisor Rob Mercer says the free disposal will be mainly for metal appliances. It usually costs $30 to drop off refrigerators and $8 for all other appliances.
Mercer says there are some things they aren’t accepting.
"Anything radioactive, compressed cylinders like propane tanks, anything that has PCB or Mercury in it, and anything that contains asbestos. Items you'll still have to pay for are tires, TV's, and plastic dishwashers."
Mercer says they also accept grass, leaves, flowers, and garden plants at no cost for Norfolk Residents.
The Spring Clean-Up period starts Friday and ends on Earth Day, Thursday April 22nd.
For questions or additional information call (402) 844-2230.