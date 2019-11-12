NORFOLK - The Briggs and Barrett Project has started a Nursery of Hope west of Skyview Lake.
Numerous families who have lost a child planted a tree in remembrance of them Saturday morning.
Allison Uecker said they had everyone introduce themselves and say their baby’s name so they could recognize them.
"It ended up being a very emotional experience. There were a lot of families who maybe lost their child in the 90's and they never had an opportunity to say their name or talk about them. This Nursery of Hope provides them with a peaceful place to come and say their baby's name."
Melissa West said they will plant trees every October during SIDS Awareness Month.
If you would like to buy a tree go to BriggsAndBarrettProject.Com.