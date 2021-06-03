PIERCE - Construction of the Highway 98 Bridge just outside of Pierce is now complete and open to the public again.
Pierce Mayor Tom Meyer says it opened Thursday and had been closed since last November.
Meyer says they wanted to have it open before their 150th anniversary celebration that starts June 25th.
He says after the celebration, more road work will start as a two block stretch of Brown Street will be revamped.
The bricks will be taken out, sidewalks widened, and new light poles put in.
He also says a portion of Highway 13 will get new asphalt.