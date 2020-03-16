NORFOLK - Students at Norfolk Public Schools will be on break longer than originally planned.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said in an email, the Nebraska Department of Education has issued guidance to schools indicating that by Monday, March 23rd, all schools across the state are to move to an alternate learning structure with students no longer reporting to a traditional setting, until further notice.
Schools should be prepared to operate in the alternate learning environment for six to eight weeks, with a review of operations every two weeks.
The state testing N-SCAS will be suspended for the 2019-2020 school year as well.
The earliest date that Norfolk Public Schools could reopen is April 6th.
Grab N Go Lunches will begin Wednesday, and home-based learning options will begin on Wednesday, March 25th.