NORFOLK - You can have fun bowling and support the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition by taking part in its annual bowling fundraiser.
President Donna Wolff says it’s set for Saturday March 27th, but you’re encouraged to sign up as soon as possible as space is limited.
Wolff says there will be prizes for strikes with colored pins along with a 50/50 drawing and 100 percent of the funds raised stay in Northeast Nebraska.
"When I say Northeast Nebraska, we cover an area that is about 70 miles around Norfolk. We go west past O'Neill, north up to the South Dakota border, east over to the Iowa border, and south past Columbus. So our nonprofit organization covers all of that area."
Wolff says even if you don’t want to bowl, you’re still encouraged to come and show your support.
You can chose between two time slots for the March 27th event, 3 to 4 or 4:30 to 6. It’s a $20 entry fee.
To sign up call Donna at (402) 841-3834.