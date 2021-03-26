ALBION - The 10th annual Boone County Home, Farm, and Garden Show is set for this weekend.
President of the show Theresa Scheffler says vendors featuring home building and remodeling, interior design, and landscaping will be on hand.
Scheffler says they’ll also have three free workshops throughout the day on Saturday.
She says you can also take part in the pitboss challenge, and carrot cake bake-off.
She says also free spring photo session will be available.
It’s set for Saturday 9 to 4 at the Boone County fairgrounds with a sneak peek this Friday afternoon from 4 to 9.